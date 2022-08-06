Former two-time undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has claimed that he still remains in the “bulking phase” of his heavyweight training regime, amid links with an impending hiatus snapping return to the Octagon. As well as hinting at a future tangle against division champion, Francis Ngannou.

Jones, who has yet to feature under the UFC banner since UFC 247 back in February 2020, has been sidelined from the sport for over two years as he carefully plans out a long-awaited move to the heavyweight ranks, as well as dealing with other indiscretions with law enforcement.

Jon Jones last competed in Texas against title chaser, Dominick Reyes

The former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion has been linked with a return to the Octagon this year in tandem with a heavyweight division embarking, however, Jones maintains he is still within the “bulking” stage of his training programe as UFC president, Dana White, links him to an interim title fight against Stipe Miocic.

“The biggest complaint I hear from fight fans these days are, “dude is taking too long, he’s never going to fight,” sounds like people are becoming impatient, it’s a great problem to have,” Jon Jones tweeted.

“Correct me if I’m wrong but I’m pretty sure in one of Dana’s (White) last interviews he stated, “Jon’s ready to go, just waiting to see what happens between Stipe (Miocic) and Francis (Ngannou)” Right now I’m focusing on controlling what I can, that’s packing on the pounds (shrugged shoulders emoji),” Jon Jones tweeted.

As far as an impending Octagon comeback is concerned, however, Jones remained coy on a certain date for his hiatus snapping return, however, claimed that talks had been held for a November date.

The promotion are scheduled to host a UFC 281 pay-per-view event on November 12. at Madison Square Garden, however, a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is slated to take headlining honors.



“I’ve been hearing whispers about November but honestly I have no clue,” Jon Jones tweeted. “Been hearing that Francis could possibly be back on the table though.”

“I personally don’t feel slow, I’m aware that I’m not in camp and I am in a bulking phase,” Jon Jones tweeted. “But I like people judging that version of me, it could only work to my advantage.”