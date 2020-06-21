Jon Jones Shares Direct Messages From Apologetic ‘Bitch’ Paulo Costa

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones outed Paulo Costa for apologizing for his trash talk. Jones took to Twitter immediately after the conclusion of UFC on ESPN 11 to share direct messages between him and the Brazilian knockout artist.

Jones captioned his post with the following before quickly deleting it. “Lol this dude is a bitch, I was being sarcastic and he actually apologized.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

‘Bones’ opened up the initial conversation by saying he wouldn’t respond to Costa publicly because of his lack of followers, before sarcastically claiming ‘The Eraser’ had hurt his feelings, he wrote.

“Once you get 100,000 followers on Twitter I still start replying to you publicly. Why did you have to start with the insults man, the wasn’t very nice. You hurt my feelings. It’s not too late to apologize.”

Costa seemed to take Jones seriously and explained his posts had been meant in jest and he apologized if he had caused offence.

“Hello Jon, if you felt bad I’m sorry. Was not my intention, really. I wish all the best to you sincerely. This is a humor page too, don’t take things here too seriously. But if you want I can delete it without any problems. As I said it is not the same sense to offend,” Costa responded.

Costa is unlikely to have seen the tweet as Jones deleted it so quickly. Luckily Chris Taylor grabbed a screenshot of the post before Jones was able to do so – check it out below.

Jon Jones played tweet and delete after sharing these direct messages from Paulo Costa pic.twitter.com/YkCOuHclxj — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) June 21, 2020

Costa is currently in negotiations for a fight with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The 185lb number one contender hasn’t fought since beating Yoel Romero over three rounds at UFC 241 in August 2019. He claims he wants $15 million to fight and coach alongside Adesanya on The Ultimate Fighter.

Jones is currently on a hiatus from fighting as he beefs with the UFC over his pay. The light-heavyweight king has publicly relinquished his title and told fans he will be sitting out until the company pays him properly.

What do you make of Jon Jones blasting Paulo Costa on social media?