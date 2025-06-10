The Jon Jones Saga: Is He Done, Daring, or Just Trolling the MMA World? Former UFC Champ Breaks It Down

What the hell is going on with Jon Jones? That’s the question on every UFC fan’s mind as they continue to wait for news about the heavyweight champion’s future.

After handily defeating Stipe Miocic, ‘Bones’ all but confirmed that he’d stick around long enough to fight the promotion’s interim heavyweight titleholder, Tom Aspinall. Seven months later, we appear to be no closer to seeing that happen happen.

In the time since, Jones has regularly dismissed the idea of fighting Aspinall, suggested that he is retired, taken offers to coach fighters on a Russian knockoff version of The Ultimate Fighter, and even lobbied hard for a clash with Alex Pereira before ‘Poatan’ lost his light heavyweight belt to Magomed Ankalaev.

Now, ‘Bones’ is circling back to a fight with Francis Ngannou, a guy he could have shared the Octagon with three years ago had he not declined every opportunity to do so.

So to quote comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld, what’s the deal with Jon Jones?

“Jon Jones seems interested, maybe he’s retired, maybe he’s not, maybe he doesn’t even know,” former UFC middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Maybe he’s just winding us all up and the announcement is going to come soon. But I tell you, you know what’s greater than Jon Jones’s fight career? This entire saga. “This will go down in history as one of the craziest stories in heavyweight combat sports. So ultimately, what’s going to happen? We don’t know. This is all starting to get a little bit awkward.”

Jon Jones is tarnishing his legacy by holding up the heavyweight division

At this point, it’s hard to imagine anyone actually caring about this fight anymore. More so, people just want Jones to either defend his title or give it up so the heavyweight division can move on from all the ridiculousness.

But Bisping is right. This will go down as one of the craziest stories in UFC heavyweight history, and every day that it drags on is another hit to Jon Jones’ legacy as the undisputed GOAT of MMA.