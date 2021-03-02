The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is nothing short of legendary. Two of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, who both had legitimate dislike for each. The two elite fighters faced off against each other twice, with Jones being victorious both times.

‘DC’ has since retired, and is now plying his trade in both the UFC commentary booth as well a regular on ESPN’s DC & Helwani Podcast. Whilst it is unlikely they will fight again, it is not stopping DC and Jones from engaging verbal warfare.

It was on the DC & Helwani show that DC recently made comments about Jones’ knockout power ahead of ‘Bones’ move up to Heavyweight. Cormier has the following to say:

“Jon Jones will not knockout anybody (at heavyweight). He doesn’t hit hard enough. If he couldn’t knock these dudes out at 205, he’s not knocking these heavyweight outs.”

Jones clearly did not take these comments well. He posted a video on Twitter, that had been edited to show DC talking about Jones’ lack of knockout power. It then cut to DC getting TKO’d by Jones, as well as Cormier’s emotional post fight interview.

hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/oBAiNLLGo5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2021

Cormier has since responded with the following: “There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly , this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue…… remember.”

There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly , this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue…… remember? https://t.co/JMP2lVXP9R — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 2, 2021

Cormier and Jones’ rivalry still seems as heated as it ever was. The two men have continually been back and forth on social media over the past few years and it doesn’t look likely to stop anytime soon. With Jones moving up to DC’s prefered division, could a trilogy fight be an option in the future? It seems unlikely due to DC’s age and new career. But stranger things have happened in MMA.