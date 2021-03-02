Don’t expect Jon Jones to get knockouts at heavyweight.

Jones vacated his light heavyweight title last year to prepare for his long-awaited move up to heavyweight this year. “Bones” is expected to make his debut against the winner of the upcoming title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 which takes place later this month.

In preparation to face bigger fighters with even greater fight-ending power, Jones has been bulking up himself and recently sent a warning to the rest of the division. Some observers are even expecting him to now get regular knockouts with all the added power and mass.

However, Cormier isn’t one of them.

Having faced his old bitter rival twice at light heavyweight, “DC” doesn’t expect Jones to suddenly start knocking people out — especially if he couldn’t do it at 205.

“Jon Jones will not knock out anybody [at heavyweight],” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “He doesn’t hit hard enough. If he couldn’t knock these dudes out at 205 [pounds], he’s not knocking these heavyweights out.

Of course, Cormier wasn’t known for his knockouts at 205 either but managed to knock out Miocic when they first fought for the title.

Perhaps Jones could follow suit?

Do you think Jones can get knockouts at heavyweight?