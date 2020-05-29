Jon Jones Refutes Claim He Requested Absurd Amount Of Money For Move To Heavyweight

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has spoken out against accusations he had asked for an absurd amount of money to make the move to heavyweight.

Taking to twitter the champion shared a clip from Dana White’s most recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN speaking about the situation making the claim Jones just wanted too much.

It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer. https://t.co/YYx4FMHeIs — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

“It’s one thing if you come out and say yeah listen, I want a little more money, the amount of money that Jon Jones wanted. First of all, you have in the light-heavyweight division the Dominick Reyes fight is the fight that makes sense. So is Jon Jones gonna go in and fight Francis Ngannou then try to make a run at the heavyweight title? I don’t believe that, he’s never wanted to move to heavyweight before and for the amount of money he’s asking for it’s not gonna happen. He couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”

Jones responded stating that an increase in pay way never discussed and that the UFC immediately decided he already made enough.

“It’s Interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer.”

The move to heavyweight has been something fans have wanted to see Jones take for some time now and recently it seemed this move was imminent as both Jones and heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou had expressed interest in a bout between the two under the right financial compensation.

The UFC seems to have held firm on its current pay for Jones which could result in the champion not making the change in weight and instead choosing to fight one of the contenders in the light-heavyweight division such as Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz.

Who do you think Jones will face next?