Jan Blachowicz Warns Jon Jones “There Is No Place To Hide”

Top UFC Light-Heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz has taken to twitter issuing a warning to champion Jon Jones.

First you try to hide in jail, then you want to change a weightclass.

You are really doing everything you can to avoid your destiny but there is no place to hide Jonny.

Here's Jan 👊#LegendaryPolishPower pic.twitter.com/ey2UjYpJ3W — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 22, 2020

This comes shortly after the UFC failed to come to an agreement with Jones to face Heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou. the two had been going back and forth over social media sharing there mutual desire to face one another however Jones believed it would have to be for the right price in order to see him make the move up in weight. Ultimately the UFC seems to have rejected this idea with Jones claiming on twitter the UFC fails to see his value, also in the same tweet sharing his plans to face Jan next.

I’ve had some time to think about it and Im a lot less emotional. Just sad that the ufc doesn’t see my value against the scariest HW in the world. Jan I guess you’re next in line #badbusiness #shocked — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 22, 2020

Blachowicz is coming off a first round knockout victory of Corey Anderson in February. Jones was in attendance at this event and the two shared words from the cage after the fight.

Jones recently defending his title against previously undefeated fighter Dominick Reyes just weeks prior by decision that many saw going the other way. Due to the decision being so close Reyes called for a rematch against the champion however, Jones does not seem interested setting his sights on Jan.

Nothing has been officially announced yet in regards to a date or place for the two to face off, however, due to the current corona virus it could be some time until we see them square off in the octagon.

Who would you like to see Jones face next?