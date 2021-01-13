Jon Jones reacted on social media after Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James received an elbow to the head from DeMarcus Cousins.

James was driving to the basket in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets this past weekend only for Cousins to land an elbow on his head which dropped the former to the ground.

You can watch it below:

Boogie gets ejected after a hard foul on LeBron. pic.twitter.com/nZ1VzqdoQj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

Cousins appeared to be aiming for the ball but after a review, officials deemed it a flagrant foul and he was ejected for the rest of the game.

And Jones reacted to the foul on Instagram soon after.

“Wishing King James a speedy recovery 🥴😂”

Jones, of course, is no stranger to throwing elbows as he has become widely associated with elbow strikes in the UFC along with a few other names such as Tony Ferguson and Yair Rodriguez.

The use of the elbow is probably the reason why Jones notably wished James well and used a laughing emoji too. Or perhaps he thought James was taking a dive?

Luckily, nothing serious happened to James as he was able to continue for the rest of the game as the Lakers ended up coming out on top after a 120-102 win over the Rockets.

Jones, meanwhile, could be facing a lot harder shots than that as he prepares to make his long-awaited move up to heavyweight this year.