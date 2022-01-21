UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane stared each other down one last time before fight night as they get ready for the main event of UFC 270.

Ngannou and Gane came face-to-face at the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their highly anticipated heavyweight matchup. It is arguably the biggest heavyweight fight in recent memory.

Ngannou earned the heavyweight title by defeating Stipe Miocic, exacting revenge with a vicious knockout at UFC 260. He was widely expected to face former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones next, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms and the UFC ended up doing an interim title bout.

Gane would earn the opportunity at the interim title by earning big wins over the likes of Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Alexander Volkov. He went on to dominate Derrick Lewis via TKO at UFC 265 to win the interim championship.

The UFC 270 main event between Ngannou and Gane figures to be a prototypical power vs. technique matchup. But, Ngannou has also improved his grappling in a big way, as evidenced by his recent win over Miocic last year.

The Ngannou/Gane winner will cement themselves as the ‘baddest man on the planet’, but also more than likely get a shot against Jones next. While UFC president Dana White has remained cautiously optimistic that Jones will be next for either one of them, it seems like the fight to make.

UFC 270 will also be the first event since the promotion announced its partnership with Project Rock, their official footwear brand led by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

All eyes will be on Anaheim, CA on Saturday night, and the main event is anticipated to be a great show for the fans.

