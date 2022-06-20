Despite an over two-year hiatus from professional mixed martial arts and active competition, former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones envisions continued success a division higher – in his immediate return to the UFC.

Jon Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion under the promotion’s banner, has been sidelined since February 2020, successfully defending his 205lbs crown on that occasion with a Houston unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in a close, contentious victory.

In August of that year, Jones officially relinquished his undisputed light heavyweight title with views to finally making good on a long-speculated heavyweight division climb.

Yet to make good on that division leap, however, Jones ran into both legal troubles as well as negotiation woes with the organization in an attempt to mark his UFC return in tandem with a heavyweight class jump.

In recent weeks, fuel has been added to the proverbial fire on a Jones return, with former two-time heavyweight best, Stipe Miocic first linked to a July interim title showdown with the Rochester native – before the duo were floated for a September showcase, as the promotion weighs up a return trip to the Big Apple and Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones envisions a heavyweight title coronation in his UFC comeback

Last weekend, Jones congratulated newly-minted light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka, on his title-earning performance at UFC 275 against Glover Teixeira. And post-UFC Austin on Saturday, predicted immediate heavyweight title spoils for himself in his long-awaited Octagon return.

“No, I’m excited by my story,” Jon Jones tweeted in response to a Twitter user. “Coming back and winning a heavyweight championship after over two years off. I just like to troll the troll sometimes. That truth will set him free.”

No, I’m excited about my story. Coming back and winning a heavyweight championship after over two years off. I just like to troll the troll sometimes. That truth will set him free https://t.co/5VEPAN1D2U — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 18, 2022

With current undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou expected to remain sidelined until December at the earliest amid recent reconstructive knee surgery, UFC president Dana White has hinted that both Miocic and Jones may be in the offing to compete for a potential interim championship before then.