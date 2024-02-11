UFC star Jon Jones heaps praise on controversial social influencer Andrew Tate’s striking: ‘He looks solid’

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones give his opinion on controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Since his rise to notoriety, Tate has been linked to the combat sports world after discussing his career as a professional kickboxer. Being a ‘former world champion’ in kickboxing has been made a massive part of his persona and he regularly posted footage of him training and sparring.

Tate’s kickboxing record supposedly stands at 73-9, but many of these are not documented online. Tate did win ISKA and Enfusion title, but never took the next step to fight in elite promotions such as Glory and K1.

With his manosphere content and the ‘masculine’ message that Tate has branded himself on, he has also gained a lot of fighters as fans. Tate has been pictured with serval notable UFC names such as Aljamain Sterling and Leon Edwards, with many others discussing the controversial figure online.

Jon Jones gives his opinion on Andrew Tate

In a recent interview, Jones was asked his opinion on Tate and gave a rather interesting answer, claiming he was proud of the 37-year-old.

“I’ve seen some of his training videos, I haven’t seen much of his actual work but he looks solid,” Jon Jones said. “He looks solid, I’m just proud of the person that he’s trying to be for human beings. He’s always trying to share some knowledge, he doesn’t always hit the mark but he’s trying to help men, and women, think outside the box, expand our knowledge and I’m grateful for that.”

Jones is expected to make a return later on this year and make his first defence of his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. The fight was originally booked for last year, but had to be postponed after Jones suffered an I jury.

What do you make of Jon Jones’ comments?