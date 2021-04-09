Jon Jones says he will be the same size as or perhaps bigger than Francis Ngannou when they finally fight.

The former light-heavyweight king has been bulking up since relinquishing his 205lb UFC belt last year. Jones has had his eyes firmly fixed on heavyweight gold but has been unable to come to financial terms with the promotion for a fight with Ngannou.

During a recent interview with Fight Hype, Jones revealed he will continue to train despite the fact a financial agreement seems way off. His ultimate goal is to be the same size as or even bigger than Ngannou who weighed 263lbs when he knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

“Right now, we’re just training, Jones said. “We’re training and just focusing on things we can control, which is being in the best shape and I think me just getting in shape sells the fight even more. People want to see two titans and Francis is already a titan and I’m trying to become a titan. I want to look like a titan,” I want to be the same size as this guy if not bigger when we get out there. I’ve got a lot of work to do. Hopefully, the fight happens. We’ve just got to stay focused, stay training, and see what the UFC is going to do on their part.”

Jones is enjoying training for heavyweight competition.

“It feels awesome to train heavy. Good to eat whatever I want, obviously I’m on a great diet right now but get to eat tons of food, a lot of rest,” Jones said. “Right now, I’m just living like a total athlete. I’m excited to compete at my full potential going in there without a weight cut. I have two brothers that are really big boys and I feel like this is the guy I was supposed to be the whole time.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

How big you think Jon Jones should get for his heavyweight debut?