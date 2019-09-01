Jon Jones Parties With Colby Covington In College (Photo)

Spread the word!













It’s no secret Jon Jones and Colby Covington have had issues with one another.

The pair have exchanged words through social media over the past several months. However, there was a time where the two UFC stars were actually cordial with one another. During their college days in Iowa Central Community College, Jones and Covington were roommates.

Recently, an old photo of the pair surfaced online showing Jones and Covington partying back in the day. Check it out here:

Jon jones and Colby Covington partying together 😭😭(that’s actually colby) 😂 #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/OGTDCzQnm6 August 31, 2019

What a road its been for the former roommates. Now, Jones is widely regarded as the best mixed martial artist of all time, currently reigning as the light heavyweight champion of the world. As for Covington, he’s a former interim UFC welterweight champion who is on the heels of a 170-pound title opportunity against Kamaru Usman later this year.

Given the banter between Covington and Jones, it would be interesting to see if “Chaos” ever considers jumping up to 205 pounds to challenge Jones. Of course, Covington still has a lot of work to do at welterweight; with fights against the likes of Usman, Tyron Woodly, Ben Askren, and more still on the table.

What do you think about the throwback photo of Jones and Covington?