Jon Jones Fires Back At Israel Adesanya’s ‘Bully’ Claims

Jon Jones isn’t having any of Israel Adesanya’s latest trash talk.

After the newly-crowned interim UFC middleweight champion had some strong words for ‘Bones’ on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” earlier today, the UFC light heavyweight champ has responded.

Jones laid out the claim many had wondered about on Twitter. That was the strange dynamic of Adesanya calling Jones out and then calling him a ‘bully’ for talking his own trash. He then told Adesanya he sounded like he knew he couldn’t beat him because of it:

“Bro how are you going to call me out talking about your “hunting the goat”, and then call me a bully for replying to you?? You sound like you know you can’t beat me right now, so if that’s the case, keep my name out your mouth and we won’t have these problems.”

Bro how are you going to call me out talking about your “hunting the goat”, and then call me a bully for replying to you?? You sound like you know you can’t beat me right now, so if that’s the case, keep my name out your mouth and we won’t have these problems. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 15, 2019

Jones In The Right?

A fair question from ‘Bones.’

Adesanya was the one who initially called the bigger man out by saying he had ‘killed one GOAT’ and was coming for Jones.’

The rivalry extended into the aftermath of Adesanya’s win over Kelvin Gastelum last weekend. Unlike most fans, Jones wasn’t impressed with Adesanya’s win. He said he had only beaten a short, stubby fighter in a kickboxing match.

Things took a turn for the strange when ‘The Last Stylebender’ claimed Jones was a ‘bully and a sh*t c*nt.’ He said ‘Bones’ wanted to fight him now before he evolved as a fighter. Jones often uses his size and strength to bully his opponents in the cage. But from the outside looking in, however, it did appear Adesanya called Jones out first.

So in that regard, it may be tough to call Jones a ‘bully’ for simply responding to the callout. In truth, a now-heated rivalry begun from it. Either way, it’s looking like these two stars will end up fighting at some point.

We will be the winners if and when they do.