Israel Adesanya Responds To Jon Jones’ Clapback

Things are heating up between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and new interim middleweight champ Israel Adesanya on social media.

Adesanya fired the first shot today and it’s been back-and-forth ever since. Adesanya thinks Jones is a sh*t c*nt, “Bones” doesn’t think “Stylebender” is ready for him. Jones also thought it was strange that Adesanya called him out then called him out being a bully hen he responded.

Regardless, Adesanya wants everyone to know who called who out first (via Twitter):

@JonnyBones …

Who called who out first?!

Keep my name out your mouth!!

I’m still working through 185, so sure you may have the better percentage “right now”. I’m getting better and better and better at a rapid rate. Your time will come when I say so.#iwontdelete pic.twitter.com/aQC2EnVWkC — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 15, 2019

While Adesanya just competed in an instant classic interim title fight against Gastelum at UFC 236, Jones is scheduled to defend his strap at UFC 239 in July.

If Jones and Adesanya ever meet, one would think the match-up is potentially two or three years out. However, MMA is a crazy sport and anything is possible.

Let us know what you think. Who would win if Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones fought?