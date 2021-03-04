Jon Jones is not buying Israel Adesanya’s reasons for a super fight not happening.

A super fight between the pair has long been talked of with Adesanya previously predicting it would take place at Raiders Stadium in 2021.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic affected those plans but it’s still more than possible that it could take place later this year. Not according to Adesanya who is moving up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound crown at UFC 259 this weekend.

When asked in a recent interview if he would face Jones after, Adesanya mentioned how he still had plans to go back to middleweight while a fight with “Bones” would hinge on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in America. In addition, Adesanya stated there would need to be fans for such a fight.

For Jones, these are just excuses as he mocked Adesanya by posting an edited version of the interview.

You can watch it below:

I guess the cartoon energy will have his Wrestling and Jujitsu ready by December now 🥴 pic.twitter.com/LfRbCslZ3C — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 3, 2021

“I guess the cartoon energy will have his Wrestling and Jujitsu ready by December now 🥴”

The implication from Jones is that Adesanya is avoiding a fight with him as he knows how it will play out. Whether that is actually the case is unlikely, but with videos like that, the average fan might end up believing that is the case.

What do you think?