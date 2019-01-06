Jon Jones May Look To Get UFC 214 Decision ‘Overturned’

Jon Jones has once again recaptured his light heavyweight crown, and now he may look to get the UFC 214 decision ‘overturned’.

UFC 214 seems so long ago when, in fact, it just happened in July of 2017. Jones returned from his first imposed USADA suspension on that night to defeated Daniel Cormier via third-round head kick. Everything seemed to be back to normal. Jones was once again the reigning 205 pound king.

Just a few days later, however, it was announced that Jones had failed a pre-fight drug test for Turinabol.

As a result of his second failed test, Jones was given another suspension. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also changed the result of Jones’ win to a no-contest. Jones was cleared by the CSAC to fight Alexander Gustafsson last Saturday night (Dec. 29, 2018) in UFC 232’s main event. USADA ruled that a recent test result that showed “atypical” findings did not show new usage of Turinabol.

Because of these new revelations from USADA and the CSAC, Jones believes he has been wrongfully accused this entire time. And he will seek to get his original win over Cormier overturned.

Jones On Getting UFC 214 Overturned

“From what I understand, this stuff [Turinabol] can lay in your body for over seven years,” Jones said at the UFC 232 post-fight press conference. “And from what I understand, when I fought the first time with Daniel Cormier, there was never a short-term metabolite found. There was no mid-term metabolite found. There’s only a long-term metabolite found. So who says this hasn’t been in my body since who knows how long? Maybe seven years ago? That’s why I’m looking at trying to get my first DC fight overturned.“

Jones doesn’t completely discount “DC’s” accomplishments. He just believes Cormier has no right to call himself the light heavyweight champion. “DC” never was, according to Jones.

“He was never the light heavyweight champion, he never beat me, Jones said. This has been my era since 2011. I want to make that loud and clear. DC is no champ-champ. You talk about asterisks next to my name? There’s always going to be an asterisk next to the idea of him being a champ-champ.”