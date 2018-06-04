Jon Jones’ Manager Says USADA Decision Is Coming

It’s been almost a year since Jon Jones last competed.

The troubled former UFC light heavyweight champion hasn’t competed since UFC 214 last July where he reclaimed his 205-pound title with a brutal TKO victory over Daniel Cormier. The result was later changed to a no-contest and Jones was once again stripped of his title, however, when it was revealed that he had tested positive for the steroid Turinabol.

Earlier this year, Jones appeared before the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) where he was ultimately fined $205,000 and had his licensed to fight in the state revoked.

“Bones”, however, is still facing a punishment from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and that punishment could be a four-year suspension given that Jones is a second-time offender. The third-party testing organization has yet to make a decision, but one of Jones’ manager recently said that it should be coming:

“It’s complicated,” Abe Kawa said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “USADA does a very good job. People are banging on them and hating on them. There’s things I do not agree with with USADA. I’ve told them behind closed doors things I don’t agree with. But USADA does a very good job. They’ve done a very good job cleaning up the sport. It’s imperative that they get this right. It’s imperative that they get this case right, because of who Jon is. And I think they’re doing the best they can to get it right. With that being said, I’m confident that we will have a decision soon. I just don’t want to put a date on it and say, it’s gonna come down at this time, it’s gonna come at that time. “There is a decision coming and it’s hopefully sooner rather than later.”

As far as Jones himself goes, Kawa implied that the former champion is in a positive place expecting to fight again at some point:

“He’s in a good place,” Kawa said. “He’s anxious to get back more than anything. People you say you get that itch — he’s got an itch, man. It’s bad. I actually feel bad for the next guy that fights him. I really do. Not saying he’s going to take it all out on him. But he’s sharpening his tools to where you thought he was good before, wait until you see him now.”