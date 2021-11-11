Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones won’t have to travel far from Jackson-Wink to train for his return to the octagon next year.

Jones shared the news that he has joined a Jackson-Wink MMA affiliate gym just down the street from his former training center. The gym is led by Nick Urso and was the main training grounds for Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Rashad Evans during the early days of the team’s inception.

Jones had been indefinitely cut from the modern Jackson-Wink MMA team due to his latest arrest in Las Vegas, NV on battery domestic violence charges.

In a recent Instagram post, Jones announced the news to his fans that he is officially back in a gym and getting ready for his UFC return next year.

Jon Jones has Joined a New Gym Just Minutes from Jackson-Wink

“I want to sincerely thank gym owner/coach Nick Urso and everyone at the original Jackson’s MMA program for allowing me to call their dojo my new home base,” Jones said. “I was so proud to see the condition of the gym, it was so well taken care of and the energy felt amazing. The best is yet to come!”

Jones is tentatively targeting a return to the octagon for next year as he makes the move from light heavyweight to heavyweight. He’ll more than likely face the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, which takes place at UFC 270 in January. Jones has been sidelined from competition during the COVID-19 pandemic over a contract dispute with the UFC brass.

Jones last fought at UFC 247 and successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in a unanimous decision victory. He then vacated the belt to prepare for a move to heavyweight, a move that has taken much longer than most originally anticipated.

Jones is widely regarded as arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all-time and fans are eager to see what he’ll look like at a new weight class. He’s hoping that this is the start of a new chapter in his personal life and career.

How do you think Jon Jones will perform at heavyweight for his 2022 return?

