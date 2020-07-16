Dominick Reyes Calls For Jon Jones To Get Stripped Of Light Heavyweight Title

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Dominick Reyes is getting frustrated at the lack of movement in the light heavyweight division.

Current champion Jon Jones hasn’t competed since his controversial unanimous decision win over Reyes at UFC 247 back in February. The plans for him were to either face Reyes in a rematch or top contender Jan Blachowicz next.

However, “Bones” would later campaign for a super fight at heavyweight with Francis Ngannou only to fall out with the UFC over pay issues. He has since claimed to be vacating his light heavyweight title and taking time away from the sport until he is paid his worth.

It’s been a while since with no updates on where the light heavyweight division stands. Jones, for one, still remains champion in the UFC rankings. And when quizzed about the current situation, UFC president Dana White recently revealed he’s only thinking about Fight Island for now and that things at 205 would be sorted out eventually.

Reyes: If You’re Done, You’re Stripped

But that is only more frustrating for Reyes who believes if Jones is really done, he should vacate the belt, if not get stripped of it.

“If he’s not gonna fight, then you’re done,” Reyes recently told SiriusXM (via MMA Mania). “You’re done, you’re stripped, it’s over because he retired. I mean I guess it’s not stripped, it’s more retired.

“He said he’d walk away … I don’t know, he’s trying to twist and make it so he can get more fans, ‘I’m a champion for the fighters, I’m doing all these other things.’ He should have just fought me. You can’t sit out two years with a new champion and then be like, ‘Well, I’m the undisputed champ.’ You quit.”

Reyes certainly has a point. Even if Jones still remains champion and isn’t fighting anytime soon, one option could be an interim title fight between Reyes and Blachowicz in the meantime.

Hopefully, we get some updates after the Fight Island events end this month.

What do you think should be done?