Jon Jones didn’t want to fight me, says UFC veteran Jan Blachowicz

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has suggested that Jon Jones didn’t want to fight him, leading to his move up to heavyweight.

Once upon a time, Jon Jones was still a big factor in the light heavyweight division. In the wake of his big win over Dominick Reyes, which many still dispute to this day, he teased the idea of a title fight against Jan Blachowicz after the master of Polish Power knocked out Corey Anderson just one week after Jones’ controversial decision triumph over Reyes.

Alas, Jon Jones would then be gone from mixed martial arts for a couple of years, insisting that he needed the time to build up his body in preparation for a heavyweight move. In that time, Jan Blachowicz finished Dominick Reyes and became the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

In a recent interview, Blachowicz suggested that he was the reason why Jon Jones wound up leaving the light heavyweight division instead of staying to defend his crown.

Jan Blachowicz’s view on Jon Jones

“You see what I did with Dominick,” Blachowicz said.

“He just escaped because he doesn’t want to lose against me. I understand that. He’s afraid and (so) he went to heavyweight.

“He just wants to escape from the legendary Polish power, that’s why he went to heavyweight. He’s afraid of the legendary Polish power,” he added.

Jones had been planning to make the move up to heavyweight for quite some time so while this is unlikely, it’s certainly interesting to hear Jan’s point of view on the matter.

Speaking of Blachowicz, he is set to return to action this weekend at UFC 323 when he goes head to head with Bogdan Guskov. If he’s able to pick up the win, then who knows, perhaps he can mount one final push for a title shot.