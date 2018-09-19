Jon Jones Issues Statement On Latest UFC Comeback

Jon Jones is eligible to return next month. And now it’s time Jones issues his first statement on that pending return.

The sport of MMA is on fire with the deluge of news surrounding Jones’ pending comeback after he was given a 15-month USADA suspension. The MMA world offered their mixed reactions online. One popular UFC champion ripped USADA for their call on Jones’ behalf.

Daniel Cormier offered his own seething assessment of the scenario, taking USADA to task for his own history of being clean.

It’s time to hear from the man himself. Jones issued his own statement on Instagram. He was understandably emotional before saying “comeback season” was underway. Check it out here: