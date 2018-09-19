Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ USADA Suspension & Return

Jon Jones’ USADA suspension make it seem like he got off easy.

Today Jones was given a 15-month suspension for his second USADA violation. Jones was suspended when he tested positive for anabolic steroid Turinabol. He knocked ‘DC’ out to regain his long-held light heavyweight belt in a thought-to-be historic scene. The knockout then became a no contest.

The troubled-but-historic great had been on the sidelines awaiting his punishment ever since. Jones has teased a return to action on social media. That seemed like a longshot considering he was facing a potential four-year suspension.

Today, we just found out the opposite is indeed true.

Jones will be eligible to return on October 28, putting his return at November 3’s UFC 230 as a distinct possibility. The MMA world was understandably abuzz with the news. Find out how MMA Twitter reacted to this bombshell of an announcement here:

You ever hear people say “MMA is fake” or “UFC is fixed”? This Jon Jones **** is what they mean, it’s not the outcomes but the idea of “sport” itself that is fixed. Money rules all. What a ******* joke — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) September 19, 2018

Independent Arbitrator Imposes 15-Month Sanction for Jon Jones After Second Violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy https://t.co/PVQqThZTHR pic.twitter.com/cuW4GYfWIv — USADA | UFC Anti-Doping Program (@USADA_UFC) September 19, 2018

Jon Jones provided ‘substantial assistance’ to USADA. The nature of the assistance was redacted. pic.twitter.com/YQVNsRk3kn — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) September 20, 2018

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 please. Headlining UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden, New York would be great however I wouldn't be opposed to seeing them run it back in Toronto for UFC 231. The location of their first fight. Either way, this is the fight I want to see. pic.twitter.com/axxeI9dLs2 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 20, 2018

Jon Jones needs to tweet "are you still there *****?" right now. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 19, 2018

No shade to JJ but no one is surprised by this arbitrary decision , USADA is steadily losing respect in the fight community to the point of questioning why they even exist 🤨 https://t.co/AhVmwBvBEr — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) September 20, 2018

Welcome back @JonnyBones and hey mthafkas don’t say I didn’t tell you so…!! #ufc230 https://t.co/FIHfFHszVf — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) September 20, 2018

15 months. Such a random number that remarkably lines up with a certain main event-less show being held in Jon's home state. Fantastic stuff. https://t.co/9g7KStwaY5 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 19, 2018

The ball keeps rolling. Spoke to a Gustafsson rep, and the current position is he could be ready to fight by UFC 230. — Steven Marrocco (@MMAjunkieSteven) September 20, 2018