Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ USADA Suspension & Return

Jon Jones’ USADA suspension make it seem like he got off easy.

Today Jones was given a 15-month suspension for his second USADA violation. Jones was suspended when he tested positive for anabolic steroid Turinabol. He knocked ‘DC’ out to regain his long-held light heavyweight belt in a thought-to-be historic scene. The knockout then became a no contest.

The troubled-but-historic great had been on the sidelines awaiting his punishment ever since. Jones has teased a return to action on social media. That seemed like a longshot considering he was facing a potential four-year suspension.

Today, we just found out the opposite is indeed true.

Jones will be eligible to return on October 28, putting his return at November 3’s UFC 230 as a distinct possibility. The MMA world was understandably abuzz with the news. Find out how MMA Twitter reacted to this bombshell of an announcement here:

