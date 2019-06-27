Quote: Jon Jones Is Scared To Fight Daniel Cormier At Heavyweight

Spread the word!













Everyone expects Jon Jones to step into the Octagon against Daniel Cormier for a third time.

However, many would like to see the matchup take place at heavyweight, where Cormier now reigns as champion. Jones has been asked repeatedly about fighting “DC” at his new championship weight class. “Bones” seems reluctant to do so, but is willing to meet his longtime foe at heavyweight for the right price.

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Cormier teammate and friend Luke Rockhold, who recently moved up to light heavyweight himself, said he think Jones is scared to fight Cormier at heavyweight:

“Yeah he is. You’re damn straight he is. Jon ain’t talking about fighting DC at heavyweight, he’s just kind of beating around the bush and he’s trying to bait him back down and antagonize him. So, Jon doesn’t want to fight DC at heavyweight. There’s only a few guys he wants to fight that makes sense.”

Both Cormier and Jones currently have fights to focus on. Cormier will defend his heavyweight championship against the very man he took it from at UFC 241 later this summer. Jones is preparing to defend his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner during International Fight Week on July 6.