Jon Jones’ Memorable 2024 Highlights: Battling Before Donald Trump

For Jon Jones, fighting in front of President-elect Donald Trump was bigger than besting the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts history.

Though he only fought once in 2024, it was another big year for the consensus GOAT punctuated by his dominant victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 inside the world’s most famous arena — Madison Square Garden. On that night, Trump finished the former two-time titleholder via a third-round TKO.

But what made it all the more special for ‘Bones’ was the presence of Trump who sat cageside just days after locking up his re-election.

Immediately following the win, ‘Bones’ hopped the cage wall and handed his UFC title to Trump, much to the chagrin of some fight fans and the delight of others.

Looking back on the year, Jones expressed gratitude for another ride around the sun and those who stood by his side along the way.

“Man, 2024… what a year,” Jones wrote on X. “I’ve gotta say, this one’s been special. It’s been full of challenges, blessings, and opportunities, and I’m just beyond grateful for the ride. None of it would’ve been possible without the people who’ve been rockin’ with me through it all—my family, my team, my coaches, and, of course, all of y’all who support me every step of the way. “This year, I leveled up in ways I never thought possible — on the mat, in the Octagon, on the screen, and most importantly, as a man and a father. That doesn’t happen without a strong foundation, and y’all have been that for me. So, from the bottom of my heart — thank you. The love and energy you give me push me to keep going and striving for greatness. And trust me when I say this — this is just the beginning. Let’s keep building. God bless!”

Jon Jones shares his biggest accomplishments of the year

‘Bones’ followed that up with a list sharing the things he was most thankful for in 2024, the first being his opportunity to fight — and win — in front of our 47th President of the United States.

Reflecting on the year



•Performed for the President: Had the honor of showcasing my skills in front of our country’s leader.

•First-Time Voter: Took part in democracy and voted for the first time ever—a major personal milestone.

•Global Traveler & Educator: Traveled to… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2024

“It feels amazing to look back at the last year and make a list of achievements like that,” Jones concluded. “I’m sure if I spent more time on it, I’d realize just how many things I left out. Now, I’m excited to start writing down some New Year’s resolutions and even more excited to see the list of things I accomplish after 2025.”

Jones also spent a large chunk of his year traveling to countries like Mexico, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand where he shared his expertise in MMA.

