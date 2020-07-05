Jon Jones Helped Save Man’s Life On Independence Day

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones detailed how he helped save a man’s life on Independence Day.

Jones initially took to social media to wish all his followers and fans a good day, he wrote.

“Together we stand, hope you guys enjoy your Fourth of July!”

‘Bones’ then went on to explain how he and his group found a severely dehydrated man on the ground and proceeded to help revive him.

“We found this man laying in the middle of a field today, he was suffering from severe dehydration. The group honestly believe we saved that man’s life. It felt amazing, those men and women were heroes out there today

“Yes we dragged him underneath a tree and forced him to drink about four water bottles. Even got him to bite a hotdog before we left.”

“Definitely not trying to paint myself as some hero, I was more proud for my group members to be honest. Some of the younger kids got to learn some valuable lessons today.“

Jones is currently in a pay dispute with the UFC and has announced he will not be competing in MMA anytime soon. The beef stems from failed negotiations for a fight with heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou. UFC boss Dana White claims Jones asked for obscene money (about $30million) to step up in weight. Jones on the other hand insists he never mentioned specific figures and berated White for lying about him in public. Jones has since announced he will take a hiatus from the sport and has even gone as far as to announce he will be dropping his belt.

During his time away from fighting Jones has focused on being a productive member of society. He was on the frontline fighting against looters and rioters in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder. Jones also offered to help rebuild small businesses impacted by the riots.

Is Jon Jones changing your opinion of him with these noble deeds?