Drunk and belligerent UFC champ Jon Jones relentlessly heckles YouTube star Def Noodles at L.A. comedy club

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones apparently stumbled into a Los Angeles comedy club and proceeded to heckle YouTube star Def Noodles.

Def Noodles — whose real name is Dennis Feitosa — stepped onto the stage at his club on Sunset Boulevard, just as he does every night, and thought it would be another routine set. Never did he imagine that one of the biggest stars in all of combat sports would be in the crowd. Nor did he expect that individual to heckle him during his entire set. But that’s exactly what happened, according to him.

In a video uploaded on Feitosa’s Def Noodles YouTube channel, the comic engages in a conversation with an individual that you cannot see on camera for the duration of his time on stage.

On February 9, Feitosa revealed in the comments that the incident happened “a couple days ago.”

When one commenter questioned whether or not it was actually Jon Jones in the video, the comedian replied, saying: “Yes. It’s actually him. I found out after the mic it was him. I didn’t know when I was up there, just knew it was someone who was drunk af.”

But was it really Jon Jones?

All things considered, the conversation between Feitosa and the man identified as ‘Bones’ was fairly pleasant, though there was a semi-awkward moment when the YouTuber said that everyone in the audience would hug him on his way out the door.

“I’m more like the type to put my finger in your butthole,” Jones replied. “A whole finger in the butthole. That’s how we get down. That’s how we say I love you.” He then proceeded to ask Feitosa if his butthole was “tight.”

It should be noted that Jon Jones has not yet commented on the video and nobody in the club that night has come forward to confirm that it was indeed the UFC champ heckling Feitosa. However, the individual does reveal that they are from Rochester, New York (where Jones was born), and have been living in Albuquerque (where Jones currently lives) for the last few years.