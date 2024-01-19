Jon Jones touts ‘Great’ UFC relationship amid sidelining: ‘I’m probably the highest-Paid athlete on the roster’

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones claimed he is the highest paid fighter on the current roster.

Jones’ talent had been apparent ever since he set foot inside the UFC Octagon. In just eight fights, and at just 23 years old, Jones would capture the light-heavyweight championship and would set the record for youngest-ever UFC champion.

Since then, Jones’ ability has spoken for itself, beating elite talent after elite talent but the person to truly hold him back is himself. Jones was once sponsored by Nike and truly had the world at his fingertips in terms of opportunities. However, several incidents including DUIs, positive drug tests and domestic abuse have left Jones not only worse off in the eyes of fans but also lost out on a considerable amount of money.

Brands, particularly in today’s climate, are far less likely to sponsor someone with known controversies, especially if they were to turn their customers against them.

However, despite Jones’ action shutting off several potential revenue streams, he still claims that he is the highest-paid UFC fighter.

Jon Jones claims he is the highest fighter on the UFC roster

While Jones has made a lot of mistakes in his career, he continues to be one of the UFC’s most marketable and biggest stars. Jones and the UFC were in dispute for some due to contract disagreements, but that issue seemed to have been resolved.

Talking on X, jones revealed that he is currently the highest-paid person on the UFC roster.

Never let a “bad employee” beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2024

‘10 years ago, I was an asshole, young, and immature. Looking for more money. Fast forward, the current heavyweight champion of the world. Probably the highest-paid athlete on the roster. Have a great relationship with UFC. God is good. Don’t give up youngsters’ -Jon Jones

Will Jon Jones be the heavyweight champion by the end of 2024?