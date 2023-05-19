Jon Jones has continued his tirade against former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou amid the Cameroonian’s move to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) earlier this week, claiming that the latter “will always be a p*ssy” after they failed to share the Octagon with each other.

Jones, the current undisputed heavyweight champion, clinched the promotion’s vacant crown back in March at UFC 285 against common-foe, former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane, submitting the Frenchman with a dominant opening round guillotine choke in his first outing in over three years.

Ngannou, on the other hand, confirmed his ground-breaking move to the PFL earlier this week, having held a verbal agreement with the Peter Murray-led organization for some time.

Sharing a slew of back-and-forth tweets with each other in the wake of Ngannou’s move to the promotion, Jon Jones hit out at the Batié native for declaring himself the best heavyweight in the world, all while after leaving the UFC in January of this year.

In response, Jones was offered a route to a fight with Ngannou – with the latter urging him to cross the street and join up with him at the PFL in order to make a fight.

Jon Jones continues in his tirade against PFL newcomer, Francis Ngannou

And in an impromptu dig at Ngannou again, Jones gatecrashed an interview between his training partner, Maurice Greene, and reporter, Alex Behunin – to cast barbs toward the former heavyweight champion.

“Francis (Ngannou) is a p*ssy,” Jon Jones said. “And (he’s) always gone be a p*ssy. With all that muscle. With all that muscle.”

Jon Jones made a cameo in my interview with Maurice Greene, his teammate, and had some choice words for Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/upNfLcNAX7 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 18, 2023

Expected to make his own return later this year, Jones has been earmarked to retire from mixed martial arts competition following an expected Madison Square Garden return against former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic in November in the main event of UFC 295.