Jon Jones Fires Shots After UFC 236, Israel Adesanya Responds

Jon Jones continued to take shots at Israel Adesanya following the latter’s interim middleweight title win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236.

In the buildup to Saturday night, Adesanya notably claimed he was coming after Jones, following his win over another GOAT in Anderson Silva earlier this year.

Jones promptly responded afterward, and continued following the night’s action.

Well said, my man had a toe to toe kick boxing match with a short stubby wrestler. There’s only one Jon Jones ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/uLl2yo7DZU — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 14, 2019

He also made sure that his intentions weren’t to mock Gastelum either.

That wasn’t my intention, nothing but respect for Kelvin. Dude Almost beat a kickboxer without throwing a single kick https://t.co/tmKeuSzTZw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 14, 2019

Adesanya, though, was not about to give Jones any attention when asked about him at the post-fight press conference.

Israel Adesanya when asked about Jon Jones: "This is about me. This is about me and Kelvin. I'll address that another time." — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 14, 2019

Things are certainly heating up fast between two of the most talented guys in the promotion today.