Jon Jones Fires Shots After UFC 236, Israel Adesanya Responds

Jon Jones continued to take shots at Israel Adesanya following the latter’s interim middleweight title win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236.
In the buildup to Saturday night, Adesanya notably claimed he was coming after Jones, following his win over another GOAT in Anderson Silva earlier this year.
Jones promptly responded afterward, and continued following the night’s action.
He also made sure that his intentions weren’t to mock Gastelum either.
Adesanya, though, was not about to give Jones any attention when asked about him at the post-fight press conference.
Things are certainly heating up fast between two of the most talented guys in the promotion today.