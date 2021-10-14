Jon Jones has broken his silence about the domestic violence allegations.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jones denies that he hit his fiancee on Sept. 24, which led to his arrest hours after his UFC Hall of Fame appearance.

‘Bones’ has gone radio silent on social media for the most part following his arrest, only posting on his Instagram story. However, on Wednesday, he broke his silence and defended himself on Twitter while denying his struck his wife.

“I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé, and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing,” Jones wrote.

Jones would continue to say he has the support of his family.

“That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends, and fans”, Jones wrote.

Someone on Twitter called him out and wrote, “Actions speak louder,” to which Jones responded.

“Yep, I totally understand that, that’s why I’m not going to do some big PR stunt, hire a publicist. I’m not gonna do anything like that. I know it’s real. I know that I’m ready. Time will take care of the rest,” Jones said.

In a now-deleted tweet, he said has the love, support, and forgiveness for his fiancee and family.

“I have the love, support, and forgiveness of my beautiful fiancee and family. In some weird way, the personal matters we have dealing with recently as a family has only been making us stronger,” he wrote.

While Jones claimed he never hit his fiancee, Jessie Moses, the police report said that Moses approached hotel security at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, NV, asking for a replacement key card. The hotel security guards told police that Moses had blood on her face and clothing. The security guard also said Jones and Moses’ children asked them to call police after the alleged altercation had happened.

All of Jones’ tweets came after he was told he wasn’t welcomed at his long-time gym, Jackson-Wink MMA. Read about that here.

