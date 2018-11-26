Jon Jones Defends His Credibility After Two Drug Test Violations

Jon Jones defends his credibility in a recent interview where he was pressed about his two drug test violations under the USADA umbrella. Jones will have the chance to prove people wrong once he fights Alexander Gustafsson for a second time with the vacant light heavyweight title being on the line. This will serve as the headliner of the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion appeared on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take” to promote his upcoming fight. This is when he brought up how USADA exonerated him from a second steroid positive that resulted in a 15-month suspension.

Latest Drug Test

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO. This fight took place in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California. Back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000.

“I think what you do is you look at the science,” said Jones (H/T to MMaJunkie). “Instead of judging and saying, ‘Oh well, this guy’s lying,’ because he’s always been a winner.You look at the science. And USADA is a credible drug-testing agency; they always have been. They’ve tested Lance Armstrong and lots of great athletes. The highest level athletes throughout history. They don’t make mistakes. So the fact that I’m here back fighting is because they don’t mistakes. I was able to be proven innocent.”

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Jones’ Response To Haters

Jones continued by telling those who have criticized him in the past all comes down to them being jealous. Those critics include several ex-champions in the UFC light heavyweight division Rashad Evans and Chuck Liddell