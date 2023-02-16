Jon Jones urges Daniel Cormier to commentate his UFC 285 return: ‘I trust that you would be non-Biased’

Former two-time light heavyweight, Jon Jones has welcomed the possibility of past opponent and former two-weight titleholder, Daniel Cormier commentating his return to the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. – insisting that the former titleholder would hold a “non-biased” despite their infamous rivalry.

Slated to headline UFC 285 on March 4., Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane for the vacant division title – in what will come as the former’s first outing at the heavyweight limit in professional mixed martial arts.

The T-Mobile Arena date will also mark Rochester look-see-do fighter, Jones’ first Octagon walk since February 2020, where he successfully defended his light heavyweight crown with a close, unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes – before eventually vacating his crown in August of that year.

Set to make his Octagon comeback in just over three weeks’ time in Las Vegas, Nevada – Jones extended an olive branch to Cormier ahead of his return against Gane, claiming he was proud to see the Louisiana native turn a successful mixed martial arts career to a spot in the UFC’s commentary booth.

“I’m not competing against Daniel Cormier,” Jon Jones said. “I’ve already beat him twice (sic). I’m really happy for Daniel Cormier. I love what he’s done in his life with his wrestling and broadcasting.”

“I think it’s awesome when a fighter can retire and use his voice and intelligence to do something that he loves, so I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier,” Jon Jones explained.

Jon Jones invites Daniel Cormier to commentate his return at UFC 285 on March 4.

And in a tweet posted from his official Twitter account late last night, the former Jackson-Wink MMA staple welcomed Cormier potentially commentating at UFC 285.

“DC (Daniel Cormier) you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do,” Jon Jones tweeted. “I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother.”