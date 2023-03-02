Jon Jones slams critics of heavyweight physique ahead of return at UFC 285: ‘I have the strength of a lion’

Former two-time undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has blasted critics of his physique ahead of his heavyweight division bow and vacant title fight this weekend at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane – insisting he has the “strength and explosiveness of a lion” ahead of the pay-per-view showcase.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, makes his first Octagon walk since February 2020 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – snapping an over-three year hiatus from active competition.

Last time out, Jones, a native of Rochester, headlined a flagship event in Houston, Texas against Dominick Reyes – successfully retaining his 205lbs championship in a close, debated decision victory. Jon Jones would officially relinquish the title in August of that year ahead of an expected heavyweight move.

Set to make good on that long-anticipated leap to the heavyweight limit this Saturday in ‘Sin City’ – Jones was critiqued ahead of his fight with Gane after the promotion released pre-fight photos of the look-see-do fighter, displaying his physique during fight week.

Jon Jones defends his heavyweight physique ahead of his division debut

Taking aim at those who questioned his muscle mass and wondered for a lean physique, Jones claimed that his upcoming fight wasn’t a “bodybuilding competition” – stressing his own strength, and revealing he currently weighs 250lbs ahead of tomorrow’s official weigh-ins.

“Good thing it’s [UFC 285] is not a bodybuilding competition,” Jon Jones posted on his Instagram Stories. “I have the strength and explosiveness of a lion right now. I can focus on leaning out better for my next fight. Most importantly, I’m 250 (pounds), still moving like a light heavyweight.”

In the midst of a four-fight winning spree which includes a second title victory in a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson, Jones had landed successful title defenses over both Anthony Smith, and Thiago Santos before his aforenoted decision win over Reyes.