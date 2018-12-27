Jon Jones’ Coach Explains What Would Need To Happen To Make Heavyweight Move

Jon Jones’ coach explains what would need to happen in order for the former UFC light heavyweight champion to make a weight class jump.

This would be a move from light heavyweight to heavyweight. It’s a promising idea considering that he could become a two-division champion, which is always a special moment.

Make no mistake about it, his next fight is something that he shouldn’t take lightly. Jones is slated to rematch Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in the headliner of UFC 232. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, his coach, Brandon Gibson has explained the potential move to heavyweight.



“I think the day will come,” Gibson told host Luke Thomas. “I think Jon’s focus right now is just to continue his light heavyweight reign and solidify his legacy as a light heavyweight. Maybe the day will come where it’s at heavyweight, but I don’t think it’s right around the corner. It’s not something we’re talking about, but if the right opportunity came, I think it would be easy for Jon.”

Gibson continued by stating that he doesn’t think it would be a hard move to make regarding his weight. At this time though, he made it known that Jones has his focus on regaining the light heavyweight strap.

“I don’t think he’d put on a massive amount of weight or anything like that. I think he could go in there at kind of a more cruiserweight, like a 225, 235, and have a tremendous amount of success against these guys. I mean, I saw it all of the [rounds we’ve done] sparring against well known heavyweights out of the JacksonWink gym, so I know Jon’s capable of it. I think his focus right now is a light heavyweight reign though.”