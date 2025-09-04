Jon Jones Cleared of All Charges

Jon Jones has been cleared of all charges stemming from a February incident where the former UFC champion was accused of fleeing the scene of an accident and threatening an officer.

On Tuesday, the Bernalillo County (New Mexico) district attorney’s office dropped all charges against Jones, citing it had “reason to believe the defendant’s alibi defense is credible.” According to ESPN, the charges were filed against Jones twice due to a “clerical error,” which resulted in multiple cases being dismissed regarding the one incident.

“I want to begin by thanking the district attorney’s office for carefully reviewing the facts and ultimately vindicating me completely,” Jones wrote Tuesday on X. “I have always believed in the importance of truth and fairness, and I am grateful that the evidence spoke for itself. The simple fact is this: I was never there. I never even left my house that night, and all the evidence proved that.”

The charges against Jones stemmed from a car accident on February 21 in Jones’ hometown of Albuquerque. Police reportedly responded to a half-naked woman in the vehicle who claimed the former UFC champion had been driving and fled. Bodycam footage showed the woman later calling a man she said was Jones, who then made verbal threats to an officer on the scene.

In June, ‘Bones’ appeared to implicate himself as the man on the phone when he wrote and then deleted from X, “Whoever was on the phone with me at first, his timestamp is different. By the time I was acting aggressive on the phone, it was a completely different conversation. I was already in my paranoid and defensive state.”

It’s far from the first time Jones has found himself in legal trouble. In 2015, ‘Bones’ was arrested and charged with a felony hit-and-run after he fled the scene of a crash that injured a 25-year-old pregnant woman. He later pleaded guilty to fleeing the scene of an accident and was sentenced to supervised probation.

He also pleaded guilty to DWI charges in 2012 in New York and in 2020 in New Mexico.