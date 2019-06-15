Jon Jones, Chris Weidman Tease Potential Fight

Spread the word!













A potential light heavyweight bout between current champion Jon Jones and Chris Weidman looks like it could happen in the future.

Weidman recently announced that he had made the move up from middleweight to light heavyweight. It follows a run that saw the former middleweight champion suffer four knockout defeats in his last five fights. Confident that he will perform much better at 205 pounds, Weidman recently explained why he matches up well with Jones.

“Honestly I think I bring a lot of problems to the table with my wrestling, my jiu-jitsu,” Weidman said. “Also I’m long, and I have power in my hands — especially at 205, I think that might be a benefit for me. I think I’ll even hit harder. I think my wrestling and jiu-jitsu, on paper, is better than his.“

Following those comments, a fan tweeted how they would love to see the matchup. Jones, who was tagged in the tweet, responded soon after:

“Chris knows where I’ll be waiting,” Jones tweeted.

Chris knows where I’ll be waiting https://t.co/KAKdrFhWIV — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 14, 2019

Weidman would respond soon after:

“On my way!” he said.

On my way ! https://t.co/fUMNVVm9ga — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 15, 2019

Weidman and Jones was something of a dream matchup a couple of years ago when the former was the middleweight champion. It is possible that “The All-American” gets a shot at Jones should he have a successful light heavyweight debut, especially given how the move up has gone for other former middleweights.

As for Jones, he is scheduled to defend his title against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 on July 6. Should both fighters emerge victorious, we could finally see this matchup in the future.