Chris Weidman thinks he’s a “serious problem” for Jon Jones now that he has moved up to 205 pounds.

“The All American” recently announced his jump up to the light heavyweight division after dropping four of his last five at middleweight. Speaking to the media at UFC 238 over the weekend, Weidman explained why he believes he’d give current 205-pound champion Jon Jones a run for his money inside the Octagon (via BJPenn.com):

“Honestly I think I bring a lot of problems to the table with my wrestling, my jiu-jitsu,” Weidman. “Also I’m long, and I have power in my hands — especially at 205, I think that might be a benefit for me. I think I’ll even hit harder. I think my wrestling and jiu-jitsu, on paper, is better than his.

“The way he’s able to mix it up so well on the feet and then trick you with his standup and also look for takedowns, the way his uses his elbows and knees… We haven’t seen a guy do it as well as him. So I give him 100% props. But if I’m able to drag it into what I’m great at, I think I bring a serious problem.

“And also my pace, my pace is something that I think I really bring to the table. I don’t know if a lot of 205 pounders can hold up to that.”

Weidman was previously undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He began his career with a record of 13-0 before finally being defeated by Luke Rockhold in December of 2015. The defeat marked the end of Weidman’s undefeated streak, and the beginning of his four out of five losing skid.

With the new move up to light heavyweight, a move which Rockhold has also made, it presents some interesting new match-ups for the former 185-pound king.