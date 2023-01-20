Jon Jones claims he has been chosen by God to be an ‘Undefeated fighter’ ahead of UFC 285 title return

Former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has doubts he will stumble and suffer a heavyweight loss in his incoming division bow at UFC 285 in March against Ciryl Gane, claiming God himself has blessed the Rochester native as an “undefeated fighter”.

Jones, who currently boasts a 26-1(1) professional record, has suffered a sole professional loss in the form of a disqualification blemish against Matt Hamill back in 2009, after he landed a series of downward, illegal elbows.

In the time since, Jones has enjoyed a gold laden undefeated run in the UFC, with his only other blemish coming in the form of an official ‘No Contest’ against former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, having originally finished the color commentaotr with a high kick, before testing positive for the banned substance, turinabol.

Jon Jones claims God has chosen him to be an “undefeated fighter” ahead of a March comeback

Slated to make his heavyweight division debut at UFC 285 on March 4. in a vacant division title fight against former interim titleholder, Gane, Jones insists God himself has chosen the Rochester native to be an “undefeated fighter”.

“Absolutely not,” Jon Jones told Sports Illustrated during a recent interview. “I really believe in my whole heart that i was chosen by God Himself to be an undefeated fighter. I really believe that with my whole spirit and my whole being. So not only do you have to beat me, but you have to beat the God I serve.”

“I don’t believe that I was designed to lose,” Jon Jones continued. “I may have close fights, but I truly don’t believe it’s possible for me to lose.”

Sidelined since February 2020, Jones’ most recent Octagon appearance came in the form of a light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes – where he narrowly left Houston, Texas with championship gold in tow following a close, unanimous decision victory.