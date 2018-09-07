Jon Jones Blasts ‘Unfixable’ Cobly Covington, Calls Him Extraordinary Liar

Jon Jones blasts interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington. Calls him extraordinary ‘unfixable’ liar.

Jones, 31, was in a talkative mood in a recent interview with RT Sport. The former two-time light heavyweight champ dished on everyone from Chael Sonnen to his greatest rival Daniel Cormier. But it was “Bones” take on his former college roommate Covington that that turned the most heads.

“Man, he is such an interesting character,” Jones said. “One thing I’ll say about him [is] that I wish people realized is how severe of a liar he is. He is an extraordinary liar. He reminds me a lot of Chael Sonnen, how he could just say one thing and tell the fans a bold-faced lie.”

These two have exchanged verbal jabs in the past. “Chaos” going so far as to call Jones out on alleged infidelity and steroid use.

“He lies about things that aren’t even really important. I can see you lying if it’s life or death, or if it’s really going to be a detriment to your career or something, but he just makes up lies. I really feel sorry for him to be that type of person. I really feel sorry for him. I don’t know if that is fixable. That’s what I think of him,” Jones added.

Despite their accusations, Jones wishes no ill will toward Covington. However, he doesn’t think they will be talking anytime soon.

“I don’t think I’d say something to him, he really isn’t… I don’t want to say that, I was going to say he’s not worth my time, but that could be a little arrogant,” Jones said.

Although Jones doesn’t dismiss Covington’s accomplishments, it’s going to take more than winning an interim championship and an endorsement from the president to earn a seat at the table with “Bones”.