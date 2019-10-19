Jon Jones Blasts Chris Weidman & Luke Rockhold For Failed Light Heavyweight Bids

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had some words of advice for Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

The two former middleweight champions made the move up to light heavyweight this year and proclaimed Jones looked “beatable” following his recent fights.

However, they would both lose their light heavyweight debuts via knockout. Rockhold was knocked out cold by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 earlier this summer while Weidman was knocked out by Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston last night.

Retirement now seems to be on the agenda for the pair, particularly Rockhold. And Jones made sure to comment on their losses:

“Before you guys come to my weight class and start talking shit, make sure you can get past a few of my contenders first 🤙🏾 #welcome,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

As for Jones, his next opponent now looks to be Reyes who called out the champion following his win over Weidman. Nothing is set for sure as of now, especially with another rising contender in Johnny Walker taking on Corey Anderson at UFC 244 next month.

