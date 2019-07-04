Jon Jones Believes Thiago Santos’ Muscles ‘Will Work Against Him’

Spread the word!













Jon Jones is looking for yet another title defense when he takes on Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239. It will be the Brazilian’s first time fighting for UFC gold.

It could also be a tough fight for Jones, given the fact that Santos has knockout power and all three of his wins at light heavyweight have come by stoppage. But, “Bones” isn’t concerned about the challenger’s power:

“I’m not too concerned with his power,” Jones said at open workouts (as transcribed by MMA Junkie). “I think you could knock me out if I put my hands behind my back and let you punch me in the face! I think every man and woman in this audience is strong enough to knock me out if I let them punch me squarely in the chin.

“Every UFC fighter I’ve ever fought has had the power to knock me out,” Jones said. “It’s about being skilled enough to land that punch. Thus far, no one’s been skilled enough to land that punch, and I don’t think anything is going to change on Saturday night.”

Ultimately, Jones believes Santos bulking up for this fight will cost him. He says the added weight will hinder the Brazilian’s cardio and endurance, which will weigh on him during the fight:

“MMA is an endurance sport, it’s a 25-minute endurance sport,” he explained. “I believe in the first two rounds his muscles will work to his advantage. Anything after that, he’s carrying extra weight and I think it will ultimately work against him.

“I’m actually a lot lighter than I normally am (in fight week),” he continued. “My idea was I’m fighting a guy moving up from middleweight, so I don’t need to be any more powerful, or stronger, for this fight. I need to be able to move really well and have some serious endurance.

“So I believe if it goes anywhere past two rounds, the fight is definitely going to quickly move in my favor, but I also believe I can finish him in the first two rounds as well, so let’s just see how it all plays out.”