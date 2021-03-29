It’s fair to say Jon Jones is not happy about his current situation.

Jones has been ranting about not being afraid to fight new heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou ever since the latter defeated Stipe Miocic via knockout at UFC 260 this past weekend.

Instead, the former light heavyweight king believes he is well within his right to ask for his worth before taking on arguably the scariest fighter in the world today.

Of course, UFC president Dana White seems to think otherwise which is what started this whole tirade from Jones. And on Monday, it appeared “Bones” was hurting more than usual.

Among a series of deleted tweets, he called for the UFC to release him, claimed he felt like his wings were being clipped and that the UFC industry has been nothing but depressing for him.

You can see his deleted tweets below (via Alexander Lee):

if ya need pic.twitter.com/D291LiWaPW — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) March 29, 2021

Of course, it’s highly unlikely the UFC will ever cut Jones at this stage.

So all Jones can hope for is that the promotion compromises and gives him the pay bump he desires. Otherwise, he’ll have to fight Ngannou for an amount he feels is below him.

What do you think of the whole Jones situation?