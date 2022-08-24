Jon Jones argues his UFC legacy compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov, points to total title fight wins

In quite the loaded comparison, former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has stacked his legacy against fellow former UFC kingpin, one-time lightweight titleholder, Khabib Nurmagomedov – urging fans to decide who has the bigger footprint on the sport.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since February 2020, most recently securing a close, unanimous decision win over title challenger, Dominick Reyes. Jon Jones relinquished the title in August of that year, however, has yet to return to active competition since, ahead of an expected heavyweight division debut at the end of this year.

As for Khabib, the former undisputed lightweight champion called time on his decorated professional career back in October 2020 following a successful title unification win over then-interim champion, Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Retiring with an undefeated 29-0 professional record, Khabib, who has been rumored to potentially make a retirement-snapping return against former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira should he defeat his teammate, Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, landed a trio of title defences against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and then Gaethje during his reign.

Jon Jones backs his UFC title success against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the GOAT debate

Floated as potentially the greatest fighter in UFC antiquity by fans, Khabib’s name has been constantly fielded in the GOAT argument alongside the likes of Jones, however, the latter has offered quite the loaded comparisons on their respective careers – pointing to his success in UFC title fights.

“One of my friends text me this, I just figured I would throw it up on my Twitter,” Jon Jones tweeted, accompanied by a graphic of his 14 title fight wins in the UFC, compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s 13 total fights in the organization. “Nothing else to say.”

One of my friends text me this, I just figured I would throw it up on my Twitter. Nothing else to say pic.twitter.com/teWVEL9k0Z — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 24, 2022

Speculation has mounted over Jones’ future in the sport amid his extended period of inactivity, as the Rochester native finds himself linked to a potential end-of-year interim heavyweight title fight against former champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 282 in December.