Jon Jones Doubles Down – Demands Alex Pereira Fight at The White House: “How can you have a White House card without literally the GOAT?”

UFC legend Jon Jones has reiterated his desire to square off with Alex Pereira at next year’s UFC White House event.

As we know, Jon Jones is a controversial figure within the world of mixed martial arts. For many years now, he has said and done things that have heavily tarnished his reputation, especially when discussing who the greatest of all time really is in the sport. Despite that, Jon’s success inside the cage cannot be disputed, and even at this point in his career, he still knows how to make headlines.

Jon Jones is technically retired from mixed martial arts but in the last few months, he has made it crystal clear that he wants to fight on the UFC White House card – and the person he wants to compete against is Alex Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight champion.

Of course, Dana White doesn’t seem overly sold on the idea just yet, probably because he doesn’t know whether or not he can actually trust Jon Jones to show up and commit to the event – especially after he seemingly ducked Tom Aspinall for over a year.

In a recent interview, Jones spoke openly about wanting to battle Alex Pereira, noting what it would mean for the sport to have such a blockbuster fight take place.

Jon Jones still wants Alex Pereira superfight

“I’d like to fight Alex Pereira at the White House. I feel like he’s incredibly respectful. He’s a household name in America in MMA. Everybody knows who he is. He’s a champion. He’s in the conversation of being one of the greatest fighters of all time, and I just think it would be a blockbuster event. The whole world would come out.

“​I’ve beat many Brazilians over the course of my life. Many. It’s the people that I’ve beat the most. Either way that fight goes, no one loses in that fight. It generates so many millions for the sport, and there is just no losing when you have such high-level people competing who respect each other.”​

“When you talk about the White House and having the greatest American fighter of all time, how can you have a White House card without literally the GOAT? So this is something that can be such a big event, especially with me headlining it, whether it’s Pereira or if obviously we saw what happened with the Aspinall fight most recently.”​