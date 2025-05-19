“Jon Jones Ain’t Getting Off the Couch for Less Than 29 Million”: UFC Vet Says It’s Time for Dana White to Pay Up

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has not entered the octagon for a unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall, despite mounting calls from fans and fighters alike. The delay has become a focal point in the MMA world, with speculation centering on Jones’s financial demands and the UFC’s willingness to meet them.

Jon Jones Not Fighting the Interim Champ

Jones has not fought since defending his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024. Since then, he has been in negotiations for a unification fight with Aspinall, who won the interim belt by defeating Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023 and has since defended it against Curtis Blaydes. The lack of progress has left Aspinall and fans frustrated, with some suggesting that Jones is holding up the proceedings.

Former UFC fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller recently weighed in, speaking in an interview with The Schmo, stating, “Jon Jones ain’t getting off the couch for less than 29. Not less than 29. They have enough money in the sport to pay them boys enough to let us have a great fight.”

“Look, Jon ain’t getting no younger. We ain’t getting no younger. Let’s do the damn fight. Tom Aspinall, I look, I thought Jon Jones said 30 million is cool. I feel like they got that in their couch cushions, so they could do it if they wanted to do it. Maybe somebody doesn’t want to do it”.

Jon Jones, currently in Thailand, has responded to criticism by redirecting attention to the UFC, stating, “Y’all barkin’ up the wrong tree, I told the UFC my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet”. He has not directly addressed the specifics of his demands but has hinted at the importance of maximizing his earnings at this stage of his career.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Jon Jones poses on stage during the UFC 309 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC CEO Dana White maintains that the fight will happen, saying, “The fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when now, and getting it signed and done. The fight will happen. It’s gonna happen. It’s done, but it’s not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date-but the fight is going to happen. There’s no logistics. It’s just a matter of getting it signed.”

The ongoing standoff has led to speculation that Jon Jones’s asking price, rumoured to be close to $30 million, may be a sticking point. While some, like Miller, argue that the UFC can afford to pay for a marquee fight, others question whether the promotion is willing to meet such demands. In the meantime, Aspinall remains ready and vocal, while Jon Jones’s next move, and the timeline for the heavyweight unification bout, remain uncertain.