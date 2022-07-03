Jon Jones expressed his disappointment with how Israel Adesanya called out Alex Pereira after his win.

This past Saturday, Israel Adesanya took on Jared Cannonier in the headlining bout for UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV. Adesanya used a cautious approach against the challenger to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards by a unanimous decision.

‘The Last Stylebender’ faced criticism from the community for a non-exciting fight that saw many fans leave the arena halfway through the main event and before the final round.

Jon Jones trashes Israel Adesanya for his callout of Alex Pereira

Adesanya has been feuding with the former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones for a while now. The reigning UFC Middleweight king took a sly dig at Jones during the build-up to his latest fight.

Following Izzy’s successful title defense over Cannonier, he would reference the Disney animated musical family movie Frozen to call out his old foe Alex Pereira, saying, “next time I put you on skates. You’re gonna get frozen like Elsa.”

‘Bones’ hosted a surprise fan Q&A after the event on Twitter. Jones kicked things off by taking aim at Adesanya’s callout first before moving on to other topics.

Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. 😆😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Jones is a fan of Alex Pereira

In a follow-up tweet, Jones shared his thoughts on Pereira’s electric knockout of Sean Strickland on the same card just a fight separated from Adesanya’s main event.

Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Jones further responded to fans asking when he’ll likely return to action and who he wants to fight next.

I don’t know but I’m glad Dana came out and said something. I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date https://t.co/sOG2yT0DjJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point https://t.co/ki2ts67EyI — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Jon Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic in his comeback fight likely in September or later this year although no official announcements have been made yet.

Who do you want to see Jon Jones fight next?