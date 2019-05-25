Johnny Walker Vows To Kick Jon Jones Out Of Light Heavyweight Division

Spread the word!













Johnny Walker vows that when he gets the chance to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, he will kick him out of the division.

Jones has been the top star in the division for several years now with wins over some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. Many fight fans are high on Walker as this rising prospect has been making waves in the division that needs all the help it can get with younger fighters getting over.

Jones is set to make his next title defense against surging contender Thiago Santos in the main event of July 6’s UFC 239. On the flip side, Walker is on a nine-fight winning streak.

In his latest outing, Walker beat Misha Cirkunov on March 2, 2019 at UFC 235 via TKO in the first round. Walker dislocated his shoulder during his celebration after the fight.

Johnny Walker Makes Promise

Walker made it known in a recent media scrum that he hopes to beat Jones that sends him packing from the division.

“He chose “Marreta” [Thiago Santos], Luke Rockhold and me for the third option,” Walker told MMAWeekly. “He chose me for third option because I’ll kick him out of the light heavyweight division.”