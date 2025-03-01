Photos – Alexandre Pantoja leaked to defend title at UFC 316 in New Jersey return

Undisputed flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja has been chomping at the bit for a return to action in the coming months, and it seems the Brazilian has been leaked to feature at UFC 316 as soon as June in a return to the Octagon in Newark, New Jersey.

Pantoja, the current undisputed flyweight titleholder, has been tied to a title defense against former interim title challenger, Kai Kara-France in the coming months — with a showdown speculated to take place next month at UFC 313.

However, confirming a vacant title for gold at the featherweight limit for the Miami card next month, Alexander Volkanovski is set to face off with Diego Lopes with the winning minting themselves as the new divisional pacesetter.

Alexandre Pantoja leaked to defend title at UFC 316 in June

And tonight, following UFC Vegas 103, Alexandre Pantoja spoke with ESPN during the event’s post-fight show, where a graphic screened appeared to leak the Brazilian is set to feature at UFC 316 at the beginning of June.

During his interview at the #UFCVegas103 post-fight show, ESPN put the logo of #UFC316 next to Alexandre Pantoja's name 🤔



UFC 316 is rumored to take place on June 7th in Newark, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/nFdZyRoFwq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 2, 2025

Set to host a pair of flagship events in the month, UFC 316 takes place from the Prudential Center in the opening week of June, before International Fight Week features at the end of the month with UFC 317 set to land at the T-Mobile Arena.

And expected to take on City Kickboxing ace, Kara-France in his next return, Pantoja was once more called out by the surging, Manel Kape tonight — who made lightwork of short-notice foe, Asu Almabayev.

“Pay attention (Alexandre) Pantoja and Kai Kara-France,” Manel Kape told during his post-fight interview after UFC Vegas 103. “Be ready, because I’m gonna steal that belt like I steal candy from my daughter.”