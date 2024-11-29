Johnny Walker books return, slated to fight Bogdan Guskov at UFC 311 in January

Veteran light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker looks to snap his three-fight winless run in the new year — officially booking a showdown with surging Russian challenger, Bogdan Guskov at UFC 311 in Los Angeles, California on January 18.

Walker, who retains the number ten rank at the light heavyweight limit, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia earlier this summer, dropping a knockout defeat to former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon – USA TODAY Sports

As for Guskov, the current number fourteen rated contender has won his last two fights consecutively, most recently taking out Ryan Spann with a knockout win — having dropped a submission loss to common-foe, Oezdemir in his Octagon debut fight.

Johnny Walker set to fight Bogdan Guskov at UFC 311 in the new year

The UFC confirmed the pairing of Johnny Walker and Bogdan Guskov on their official social media this evening.

These light heavyweights are headed to LA! ✈️@JohnnyWalker vs Bogdan Guskov has been added to #UFC311



[ LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV | JAN 18 | 10pmET ] pic.twitter.com/NmfUcFbf0A — UFC (@ufc) November 29, 2024

In the mist of a three-fight run without a win, prior to his knockout loss to Oezdemir, Brazilian contender, Walker would suffer a knockout defeat to surging contender, Magomed Ankalaev in their main event rematch at the beginning of the year at the Apex facility.

During the course of his storied tenure in the Octagon, Rio de Janeiro native, Walker would turn in wins over the likes of Khalil Rountree, Misha Cirkunov, Ryan Spann, Paul Craig, and former title chaser, Anthony Smith.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Without an official headliner as of yet, an undisputed lightweight title fight rematch between the incumbent champion and current pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev, and current number one ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan is expected to take main event status at UFC 311.